Last Minute Custom Cakes
- Kitty Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$68.00
- Astronaut Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$73.00
- Gender Reveal Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$68.00
- Butterfly Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$68.00
- Mermaid Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$73.00
- Unicorn Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$73.00
- Elsa Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$73.00
- Angel Baby Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$73.00
- Baby Shark Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$68.00
- Black Chanel Bag Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$73.00
- Chocolate Decoration Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$68.00
- White Chanel Bag Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$73.00
- McQueen Cars Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$68.00
- Anniversary Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$68.00
- Flowers Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$68.00
- Blue & Gold Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$68.00
- Safari Cake
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign$68.00
Macarons
- Matcha Macaron
Single Macaron$2.95
- Very Berry Macaron
Single Macaron$2.95
- Tiramisu Macaron
Single Macaron$2.95
- Berry Cheescake Macaron
Single Macaron$2.95
- Snicker Bar Macaron
Single Macaron$2.95
- Salted Egg Macaron
Single Macaron$2.95
- Durian Macaron
Single Macaron$2.95
- Passion Fruit Macaron
Single Macaron$2.95
- Salted Caramel Mocha Macaron
Single Macaron$2.95
- Cookie n Cream Macaron
Single Macaron$2.95
- Fruitty Pebble Macaron
Single Macaron$2.95
- 1 Dozen Assorted Macaron
12 assorted macarons$30.00
- Round Macaron Tower 4 Tiers (without Macarons
4 tier plastic tower for macarons$18.00
- Round Macaron Tower 6 Tiers (without Macarons
6 tier plastic tower for macarons$23.00
8" Mousse Cake
- Tiramisu
A classic tiramisu is a coffee-flavored Italian dessert$50.00
- Red Velvet Creamcheese
Red velvet cake is much more than vanilla cake tinted red. This recipe produces the best red velvet cake with superior buttery, vanilla, and cocoa flavors, as well as a delicious tang from buttermilk$50.00
- Cookie N Cream Cheesecake
Delicous cookies n cream cake$50.00
- Hawaiian Mousse
Made with passion fruit$50.00
- Chocolate Raspberry
Chocolate Raspberry cake is super moist and layered with smooth chocolate ganache and raspberry filling. it's rich, full of chocolate and heavenly !$50.00
- Durian Mousse
Made with real Durian$60.00
- Mixed Berry
Bright, beautiful, and berry sweet with yogurt chiffon cake$50.00
Candle
- Mini Candle$4.00
- Number Candle
Numbers 0-9$5.00
Cupcakes
- Assorted Cupcakes in PINK Box (6pc)
6 Assorted cupcakes$22.00
- Assorted Cupcakes in PINK Box (12pc)
12 Assorted cupcakes$42.00
- Red Velvet Creamcheese Cupcake$4.00
- Very Berries Cupcake$4.00
- Cookie n Cream Cupcake$4.00
- Salted Caramel Mocha Cupcake$4.00
- Snicker Bar Cupcake$4.00
- Pink Cupcake
12 pink cupcakes$45.00
- Gender Reveal Cupcakes
12 cupcakes$45.00
- Blue Cupcake
12 Blue cupcakes$45.00
Mini Desserts
- Assorted Mini Mousse cups
May include any of the following: yogurt berries, chocolate raspberry, tiramisu, red velvet, durian, hawaiian$24.00
- Tiramisu Minicup$4.50
- Berry Delicious Minicup$4.50
- Red Velvet Minicup$4.50
- Durian Minicup$4.50
- Hawaiian Minicup$4.50
- Chocolate Raspberry Minicup$4.50
- Cookie n Cream Minicup$4.50
- Mocha Minicup$4.50
Ice Cream Macarons
- Coffee$4.50
- Cookie N Cream$4.50
- Gimme S'more$4.50
- Mangonada$4.50
- Matcha$4.50
- Milk Tea$4.50
- Pistachio$4.50
- Strawberry Cheesecake$4.50
- Ube$4.50
- Vanilla$4.50