118 Cakery
Last Minute Custom Cakes
- Kitty Cake$68.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Astronaut Cake$73.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Gender Reveal Cake$68.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Butterfly Cake$68.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Mermaid Cake$73.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Unicorn Cake$73.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Elsa Cake$73.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Angel Baby Cake$73.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Baby Shark Cake$68.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Black Chanel Bag Cake$73.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Chocolate Decoration Cake$68.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- White Chanel Bag Cake$73.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- McQueen Cars Cake$68.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Anniversary Cake$68.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Flowers Cake$68.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Blue & Gold Cake$68.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
- Safari Cake$68.00
8' cake - 15 servings. | FREE Acrylic Happy Birthday sign
Macarons
- Matcha Macaron$2.95
Single Macaron
- Very Berry Macaron$2.95
Single Macaron
- Tiramisu Macaron$2.95
Single Macaron
- Berry Cheescake Macaron$2.95
Single Macaron
- Snicker Bar Macaron$2.95
Single Macaron
- Salted Egg Macaron$2.95
Single Macaron
- Durian Macaron$2.95
Single Macaron
- Passion Fruit Macaron$2.95
Single Macaron
- Salted Caramel Mocha Macaron$2.95
Single Macaron
- Cookie n Cream Macaron$2.95
Single Macaron
- Fruitty Pebble Macaron$2.95
Single Macaron
- 1 Dozen Assorted Macaron$30.00
12 assorted macarons
- Round Macaron Tower 4 Tiers (without Macarons$18.00
4 tier plastic tower for macarons
- Round Macaron Tower 6 Tiers (without Macarons$23.00
6 tier plastic tower for macarons
8" Mousse Cake
- Tiramisu$50.00
A classic tiramisu is a coffee-flavored Italian dessert
- Red Velvet Creamcheese$50.00
Red velvet cake is much more than vanilla cake tinted red. This recipe produces the best red velvet cake with superior buttery, vanilla, and cocoa flavors, as well as a delicious tang from buttermilk
- Cookie N Cream Cheesecake$50.00
Delicous cookies n cream cake
- Hawaiian Mousse$50.00
Made with passion fruit
- Chocolate Raspberry$50.00
Chocolate Raspberry cake is super moist and layered with smooth chocolate ganache and raspberry filling. it's rich, full of chocolate and heavenly !
- Durian Mousse$60.00
Made with real Durian
- Mixed Berry$50.00
Bright, beautiful, and berry sweet with yogurt chiffon cake
Cupcakes
- Assorted Cupcakes in PINK Box (6pc)$22.00
6 Assorted cupcakes
- Assorted Cupcakes in PINK Box (12pc)$42.00
12 Assorted cupcakes
- Red Velvet Creamcheese Cupcake$4.00
- Very Berries Cupcake$4.00
- Cookie n Cream Cupcake$4.00
- Salted Caramel Mocha Cupcake$4.00
- Snicker Bar Cupcake$4.00
- Pink Cupcake$45.00
12 pink cupcakes
- Gender Reveal Cupcakes$45.00
12 cupcakes
- Blue Cupcake$45.00
12 Blue cupcakes
Mini Desserts
- Assorted Mini Mousse cups$24.00
May include any of the following: yogurt berries, chocolate raspberry, tiramisu, red velvet, durian, hawaiian
- Tiramisu Minicup$4.50
- Berry Delicious Minicup$4.50
- Red Velvet Minicup$4.50
- Durian Minicup$4.50
- Hawaiian Minicup$4.50
- Chocolate Raspberry Minicup$4.50
- Cookie n Cream Minicup$4.50
- Mocha Minicup$4.50