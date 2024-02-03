Red velvet cake is much more than vanilla cake tinted red. This recipe produces the best red velvet cake with superior buttery, vanilla, and cocoa flavors, as well as a delicious tang from buttermilk

Write On Cake Include writing in special instructions + $3.00 Candle number Please select up to 1 1 + $5.00 2 + $5.00 3 + $5.00 4 + $5.00 5 + $5.00 6 + $5.00 7 + $5.00 8 + $5.00 9 + $5.00 Small Candle + $5.00